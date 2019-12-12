Kareena Kapoor Khan gets the sweetest answer from Sharmila Tagore which will win your heart; Here's why

At the show, Kareena Kapoor Khan asked Sharmila Tagore, who recently celebrated her 75th birthday about the difference between a daughter and daughter-in-law.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film Good Newwz with , Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The actress is currently busy promoting her film in her best stylish avatar. Bebo's mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore had recently attended Kareena's chat show as the first guest. At the show, Kareena asked Sharmila, who recently celebrated her 75th birthday about the difference between a daughter and daughter-in-law. To this, the veteran actress gave an amazing answer that will bring a smile on your face.

Sharmila Tagore said that a daughter is someone you’ve grown up with, right? So you know her temperament, you know what makes her angry and how to deal with that person. You’re meeting your daughter-in-law when she is an adult already and you don’t quite know what her temperament is like, so it takes time to gel. The new girl, your daughter-in-law, is coming to your house so you need to welcome her and make her more comfortable. Aww! Isn't that so sweet? Remembering her marriage to legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan (Tiger) Pataudi, the veteran actress said, “I remember when I got married… I am a Bengali, I like my rice. And they were all roti-phulka eating people. I love my fish and Tiger hated fish. You know, that kind of adjustment. They seem very minor but they are not really, in the long run."

She further said that the boy’s side has to make the new girl comfortable and not interfere much in their relationship. She further said, “If I say, ‘When my son was young, this is what he liked and this is his favourite dish’… All that showing off can be a bane. You should allow their relationship to grow more than try and take over."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is also shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha with and will start shooting for 's Takht in 2020.

