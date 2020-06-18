Kareena Kapoor Khan gets trolled for taking a jibe at Sushant Singh Rajput in a THROWBACK interview

Days after Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last in his Bandra residence, several celebrities are being slammed by the netizens for apparently ignoring the late actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has not just shocked his millions of fans, but it has also sparked a heated debate about the nepotism which has been prevailing in Bollywood over the years. It has been reported that the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star was battling depression after being neglected from the industrywalas and this made him took the drastic step of ending his life. While Sushant’s demise has sent a wave of shock and grief amongst his fans, the social media has been flooded with tweets slamming the bigshots of the industry like , Ali Bhatt, and other.

Reportedly, these celebrities are being called out for their power politics against the outsiders in Bollywood. Interestingly, while several throwback videos regarding Sushant have been doing the rounds on social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan came on the radar of the trolls after a throwback video of the actress went viral on the internet. In the video, Kareena had made an appearance on a chat show with her BFF Amrita Arora and was quizzed about her dating advice for Sara Ali Khan. To this, the Veere Di Wedding actress had quipped saying, “Don’t date your first hero.” For the unversed, Sara had made her debut opposite Sushant in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath.

Her statement is certainly going down with the netizens and the lady is being slammed for taking a sly jibe at the late actor. A Twitter user wrote, “Kareena was asked for a dating tip for Sara. In response, all she said was don’t date ur 1st hero with a yuck face. Sara’s 1st hero was Sushant from film Kedarnath. This is how he was treated in the industry. Being an outsider he was never accepted. #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput.”

“#kareenakapoorkhan you are such an arrogant lady .. talentless.. just because u r a Kapoor u trolled sushant Singh !! Shame on u ..boycott kapoors..boycott Kareena Kapoor .. better don't return to Bollywood now .. shame on u ..he was real celebrity not u !!,” another user tweeted.

Take a look at tweets slamming Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Kareena was asked for a dating tip for Sara. In response all she said was don’t date ur 1st hero with a yuck face. Sara’s 1st hero was Sushant from film Kedarnath. This is how he was treated in the industry. Being an outsider he was never accepted. #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/929qQYtkzu — Ansh Rathore (@ianshrathore) June 16, 2020

#kareenakapoorkhan you are such an arrogant lady .. talentless.. just because u r a Kapoor u trolled sushant Singh !! Shame on u ..boycott kapoors..boycott Kareena Kapoor .. better don't return to Bollywood now .. shame on u ..he was real celebrity not u !! — Parul Sharma (@ParulSh55455334) June 18, 2020

Kareena Kapoor' advice to Sara Ali Khan "Just don't date your first hero." She should've rather said "You can't date your first hero." Coz Sushant was one intellectual man. He deserved so much better than these nepotism products as his life partners. — Puchku (@MissusPokerFace) June 18, 2020

This was the attitude of Bollywood and nepotism gang to Sushanth Singh Rajput. Insulting people outright and bullying for years that resulted in his suicide #BoycottKaranJoharGang #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/pIg0qvRNSo — Anusha (@SmilingIam) June 16, 2020

Shame on Kareena. Bollywood actors just stoop lower every single day. https://t.co/GI7R3vqItk — Machine Gun Kelly Stan (@AmateurCodernow) June 15, 2020

O h really Miss so called star kid Kareena kapoor . I don't know know what your basis of judging Sushant but if it's on looks then Shut up man look at your choice. You money minded shitty people if this B Town. All so called babies if karan johar ( e= karanjohar^2). https://t.co/pNocdcCnSv — Ritvika (@Ritvika01095524) June 16, 2020

