Kareena Kapoor Khan gets trolled for taking a jibe at Sushant Singh Rajput in a THROWBACK interview

Days after Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last in his Bandra residence, several celebrities are being slammed by the netizens for apparently ignoring the late actor.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has not just shocked his millions of fans, but it has also sparked a heated debate about the nepotism which has been prevailing in Bollywood over the years. It has been reported that the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star was battling depression after being neglected from the industrywalas and this made him took the drastic step of ending his life. While Sushant’s demise has sent a wave of shock and grief amongst his fans, the social media has been flooded with tweets slamming the bigshots of the industry like Karan Johar, Ali Bhatt, Salman Khan and other.

Reportedly, these celebrities are being called out for their power politics against the outsiders in Bollywood. Interestingly, while several throwback videos regarding Sushant have been doing the rounds on social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan came on the radar of the trolls after a throwback video of the actress went viral on the internet. In the video, Kareena had made an appearance on a chat show with her BFF Amrita Arora and was quizzed about her dating advice for Sara Ali Khan. To this, the Veere Di Wedding actress had quipped saying, “Don’t date your first hero.” For the unversed, Sara had made her debut opposite Sushant in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath.

Her statement is certainly going down with the netizens and the lady is being slammed for taking a sly jibe at the late actor. A Twitter user wrote, “Kareena was asked for a dating tip for Sara. In response, all she said was don’t date ur 1st hero with a yuck face. Sara’s 1st hero was Sushant from film Kedarnath. This is how he was treated in the industry. Being an outsider he was never accepted. #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput.”

“#kareenakapoorkhan you are such an arrogant lady .. talentless.. just because u r a Kapoor u trolled sushant Singh !! Shame on u ..boycott kapoors..boycott Kareena Kapoor .. better don't return to Bollywood now .. shame on u ..he was real celebrity not u !!,” another user tweeted.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Mumbai police claims actor had stopped taking anti depressant pills

Take a look at tweets slamming Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Anonymous 29 minutes ago

In her defense the only education she got is Bollywood no real school or college. Hope these dumbos r done for

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Had we thrown Kareena out of BW years ago, Alia wouldn't be here. Kareena is the original nepo product with no talent and massive ego. Because she is celebrated by NRI bollywood fans for overacting in films, alia got a free pass. Although, kareena is no longer relevant. She'll do cameos in Khan , Kumar films for the rest of her life.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

god ! how much do I pity these plastic dolls !!! illiterate women laughing at all india rank holder and National level Olympiad winner in Physics and someone who was offered scholarship by Stanford university. ignorance and arrogance at peak . your whole clan will not be even 1/100000th of he held in his name bcoz of his hardwork. stupid fools

