Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a glimpse of birthday décor; posts UNSEEN pic of her lavish Mumbai house

Bollywood’s power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan moved to a new residence in Mumbai last year, and it is a gorgeous space that spells luxury and elegance. Through pictures shared by Bebo, Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and others on Instagram, fans already got a glimpse of the rooftop swimming pool, huge terrace, and a library inside their apartment. Now, Kareena, who recently celebrated her birthday, has shared another sneak-peek into an unseen corner of her home, and it’s quite impressive.



Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story to give a shoutout to a décor company for the balloons used to decorate the house on her birthday. Bebo shared a picture of her birthday décor, which also gave a glimpse of the beautiful al fresco dining space which seems to be a part of the rooftop. The picture showed the area covered from the sides with trellis, and some climber plants supported on them. The seating area was decked with wooden sofas and a wooden center table, and they added a rustic charm. Metallic-hued balloons hung from the roof as part of the birthday décor, and the entire area looked stunning despite being minimal.