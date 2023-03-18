Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a ‘safari chic’ vibe in her latest picture from Africa

Kareena Kapoor Khan is having a gala time in Africa with her boys Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehangir Ali Khan. She is sharing lovely pictures from her trip and setting major travel goals. We all know that Bebo has a lot of sass and she often makes it a point to grab all the limelight with her fashion game and style. Today too she shared a picture of her posing next to the Safari jeep and we bet you would not be able to stop looking at her.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a picture of her from Africa

Taking to her Instagram stories, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan posing in front of the jeep. She is dressed in an all-white attire. She is wearing a white-coloured palazzo pant with floral prints on them and has paired them with a white shirt and layered it with a beige-coloured jacket. She tied a ponytail and completed her look with brown boots and black sunglasses. She poses with her one foot on the footrest of the jeep and the other one on the ground. Bebo looks all set for her Safari trip. Sharing this picture, she wrote, “Its called Safari chic.”

Check out the picture:

Kareena Kapoor Khan on how she wants to raise her kids

Talking about parenting advice she keeps getting from everywhere, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that there is a lot of pressure and ‘muft ka gyaan’ on how she should be raising her boys Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan and that her parenting should be like this. She further added that she does not listen to them and that there is no blueprint, plan, or list of things to follow. The only thing she tells Saif Ali Khan is that she wants her boys to be kind since it is the most beautiful thing a man can have.

ALSO READ: Here's how Kareena Kapoor teaches her boys to respect women, Read to know more