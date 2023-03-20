Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a sneak peek into her jungle safari in South Africa; Says 'Spot the beauty'

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is an avid social media user, is currently busy enjoying her adventurous vacay with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan in South Africa. They were recently seen leaving for a family vacation. The actress has been treating her fans with cool pictures from South Africa. A while ago, she took to her Instagram story and offered a glimpse of her jungle safari. She even shared a picture of a lion.

On Monday afternoon, Bebo took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of a lion with her fans. The picture was clicked from a distance. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Such a handsome boy". Now, she shared a beautiful selfie featuring a lion in the backdrop. In the picture, she is seen sporting a blue coloured outfit and cool sunnies. Her son Taimur's reflection is visible on her sunglasses. The lion in the backdrop is seen relaxing in the jungle. Along with it, Kareena wrote, "Spot the beauty." Have a look:

On Sunday, Kareena and Jeh were seen spending time with the women of the Masai community. She shared the pictures on her story and gave a sneak peek into their visit. She even called her son Jeh the 'ladies man' as he was enjoying their company.

Work front

After returning from the trip, Kareena will reportedly start shooting for The Crew. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. Apart from this, she also has Hansal Mehta's next. She shot for the first schedule in the UK recently. She is also a part of Sujoy Ghosh's Devotion of Suspect X co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Alhawat. The film will be released on Netflix soon.

