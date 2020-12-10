Kareena Kapoor Khan gives an adorable glimpse of Taimur and Inaaya’s bro sis moment & we are all hearts

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her Instagram and shared a super cute photo of Taimur and Inaaya and it has sent the internet into meltdown

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little munchkin Taimur and Soha Ali Khan’s little daughter Inaaya Naumi are the cutest and popular star kids in Bollywood. Needless to say, these two little munchkins are loved by the masses and their adorable pictures often send the internet into meltdown. Their pictures go viral in no time and often leaves everyone gushing about their cuteness. It is no secret that Taimur and his cousin sister Inaaya share a great bond and are often seen playing together. Kareena, who often shares their cute pictures, has recently dropped an adorable photo of her son and Soha’s baby girl, leaving everyone in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Jab We Met star has shared a candid picture of Taimur and Inaaya wherein the two looked happy together. Alongside the picture, she wrote, “Brothers and sisters forever @sakpataudi @khemster2.” Well, it's difficult to take our eyes off them as they look super cute. In the click, Junior Nawab can be seen donning a black tee while Innaya looked pretty in a floral pink outfit. One simply cannot miss Taimur’s adorable smile in the picture that has taken the internet by storm. Netizens can’t stop gushing over their cuteness. One commented, “So cute,” while another wrote, “They r so adorable. Love u kareena.”

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram post:

On a related note, the doting mothers Kareena and Soha often share adorable pictures of their kids. Earlier, in the interview with Bombay Times, the Rang De Basanti star had opened up about her daughter, Inaaya and her nephew, Taimur's bond. The leading daily quoted her, as saying, “We want Taimur and Inaaya to spend time with each other, they have to interact with kids their age. Inaaya listens to Taimur a lot; she tries to copy whatever he does and wants to be faster than him. As they say, when you have an older sibling, you try and learn faster.”

