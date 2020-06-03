Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a glimpse of her beautiful niece Inaaya having a look at their family tree's picture

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's adorable daughter Inaaya is in the news most of the time. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a beautiful picture of the little munchkin on social media.

Amid the indefinite lockdown that has been imposed across the country owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, people have resorted to home quarantine and are spending quality time with their family members during this period. Many of our beloved Bollywood celebs have been doing the same of late and are sharing glimpses of the same on social media. Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and their kids are spending quality time together during the quarantine period.

Kareena who made her Instagram debut a few days back has now shared an adorable post which is undeniably worth a glimpse. The Veere Di Wedding actress is all praises for her niece Inaaya as she gives a glimpse of the latter having a look at the picture of their family tree that includes everyone including her mom and dad, Sara Ali Khan, , Taimur, Sharmila Tagore and all others. Kareena gives a better gives of this very family tree in the next picture.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post below:

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu was born to Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu on 2017. She is as popular as her cousin Taimur and the two of them are often seen hanging out together along with their moms. We often get to see adorable pictures of Inaaya and Taimur in which they can be seen playing, feeding animals at the farm, indulging in fun banters and much more. It won’t be wrong to call them the most adorable star kids of Bollywood.

