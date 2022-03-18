Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a glimpse of her different Holi celebration with Jeh from Maldives; PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently having the time of her life these days as she is enjoying in the Maldives. The actress had recently flown to the tropical paradise with sister Karisma Kapoor and their kids and she has been treating fans with beautiful glimpses from their beach vacation. Clearly, Kareena aces the art of keeping her fans intrigued with her social media posts. And now as the nation is celebrating Holi today, the Begum of Pataudi has taken to her Instagram account and shared a pic of her unusual Holi celebrations with son Jeh.

In the pic, Kareena was seen dressed in a black beachwear and was sitting in the sand with her little munchkin. She was flaunting a no make up look and had tied her hair in a back bun. The mother and son duo were trying to make a sandcastle and Jeh looked quite intrigued while playing in the sand. Needless to say, her cuteness made us go aww. In the caption, Kareena wrote, “On Holi, we build sandcastles. Happy Holi!” along with heart emoticons. Soon, Manish Malhotra took to the comment section and dropped hearts for the mother-son duo.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is the remake of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump and is slated to release on August 11 this year. Besides, she will also be making her OTT debut soon with Sujoy Ghosh’s next which will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in key roles.