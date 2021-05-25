Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a glimpse of her 'favourite meal'; Shares a PIC of traditional Kerala style dish

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is a foodie, recently gave a sneak peek into her favourite lunch that includes red rice with sambhar and aviyal. Take a look.

Apart from her stellar onscreen performances, Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular celebrities on social media. Her gorgeous selfies go viral on the internet in no time. The Jab We Met star, who is an avid social media user, often shares her breathtaking photos, flaunting her flawless beauty, on her Instagram. Scrolling through the actress’ Insta, one thing is quite evident that Bebo is a foodie and loves to explore different cuisines. Recently, the Good Newwz actress gave her fans and followers a glimpse of her ‘favourite meal’.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena shared a photo of a traditional Kerala-style dish served on a banana leaf. The lunch includes red rice, with sambhar on it and aviyal on the side. The lip-smacking meal was prepared by Marina Balakrishnan, Bebo’s home chef specialized in Kerala cuisine. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “My favourite meal” followed by a heart emoji. She also added a chef emoji blowing a kiss.

To note, recently, during her appearance on the celebrity cooking show, Star vs Food, the Veere Di Wedding actress showcased her culinary skills as she made a gourmet pizza from scratch.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Bebo was last seen in Homi Adajania’s directorial Angrezi Medium. The movie was a sequel to the 2017 film Hindi Medium. 2020 released also featured Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia.

Kareena is currently awaiting the release of her film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an adaptation of the 1994 release Forrest Gump. She will be seen alongside perfectionist .

