Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a glimpse of her lavish new abode as she opens ‘door to new beginnings; See PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be welcoming her second baby in her new abode and has been busy with the arrangements. Meanwhile, the Udta Punjab star has shared a sneak peek of her new house. Check it out below.

2021 is surely going to be a memorable year for the power couple and Kareena Kapoor Khan for the obvious reasons. The couple will be embracing parenthood for the second time and will reportedly welcome their second baby in February-March this year. Besides this, they are also all set to move into their new house that is across the street from their current residence. Of late, Saif and Kareena have been spotted making regular trips to the new house to keep a check on the construction work on the property.

Now, the Jab We Met star has given us a glimpse of her new abode in her recent social media post. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a picture that seems to be of a bedroom. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Door to new beginnings,” followed by heart emojis. Going by the click, it is evident that her new house has been beautifully designed by Darshini Shah. In the photo, we can see the room decorated with photo frames that show Saifeena and their little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. Notably, her BFF Amrita Arora, sister Karisma Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan are all hearts for it. While Karisma dropped heart emoticons, Soha commented, “Congratulations !!! Time to make new memories.”

Amrita on the other hand wrote, “Woooohoooooo,” followed by black heart emojis.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram post:

On a related note, earlier in an interview with Times Of India, Darshini had shared the details about the Saifeena’s new abode and revealed that like their old house, the couple's new home also has a library, artworks, antiques, candles and more. The new house is apparently spread across 4 floors in a nearby building to Fortune Heights.

The leading daily quoted her as saying "It has a beautiful new nursery for the baby and Taimur’s own space as he's growing up. It's a lot larger than their old house; it's more spacious with beautiful terraces, a swimming pool, outdoor areas, and open spaces that have been landscaped. It has room for everyone.”

