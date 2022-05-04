Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a glimpse of her ‘lazy lamhe’ in her recent selfie; Take a look

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the actresses who are quite active on social media. The diva enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and has a knack for taking the internet by storm with every pic she posts on the photo-sharing app. From her updates about the upcoming projects to sharing beautiful moments with her family and loved ones, her selfies and more, each of Kareena’s posts on Instagram manages to make headlines. And now, Bebo is once again grabbing attention as she has shared yet another stunning pic of herself on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena shared a selfie as she gave a glimpse of her lazy moments of the day. In the pic, the Jab We Met actress was dressed in a white shirt and had tied her in a back bun. Kareena was flaunting her lightly kohled eyes in the pic. Besides, one can’t miss out on Bebo’s golden bracelets and watch. Kareena had captioned the pic as, “Lazy lamhe” along with hearts in the eyes emoticon.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s lazy lamhe selfie:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is looking forward to the release of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha on August 11 this year. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump and will also feature Naga Chaitanya in a key role. Besides, Kareena is also gearing up for making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh yet to be titled directorial with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.