Kareena Kapoor Khan gives glimpse of her morning with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and their cute banter

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s social media activities are a treat for the fans. The actress is known for sharing some of the amazing moments from her life which give the fan an insight of her family time, her happy moments with husband Saif Ali Khan and even her motherhood journey. And while Bebo aces the art of taking the social media by a storm with each of her posts, keeping up with this trajectory, Kareena is once again making the headlines for her recent Instagram post.

In the pic, Bebo shared a pic of her boys Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. Giving a glimpse of her morning view wherein Saif and Taimur were seen chilling on the bed. Dressed in a blue t-shirt and pyjama, Saif was enjoying his breakfast while browsing through his phone, while Taimur was busy drawing on his notebook and was unaware of being getting clicked. In the caption, Kareena also mentioned her cute banter over this pic. She wrote, “My mornings… Saif-Beboo are you taking another picture for Instagram? Me-Ummmmm Click!!! #Saifu and Tim Tim #Ma boyssss” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post:

Meanwhile, Kareena, who had recently recovered from COVID 19, is looking forward to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Apart from Kareena, Laal Singh Chaddha will also star Aamir Khan in the lead and will mark their third collaboration after 3 Idiots and Talaash.