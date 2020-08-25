Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a glimpse of her ‘warriors’ as she shoots amid COVID 19’s ‘new normal’

As soon to be mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan has been shooting amid the COVID 19 pandemic, the actress shares a beautiful picture from the sets.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making the headlines ever since she has announced her second pregnancy. Yes! The Begum of is expecting her second child and she has been inundated with best wishes from friends and fans across the world. And while the Bebo is over the moon about this new chapter of her life, she is also grabbing eyeballs for getting back to work during the pandemic. However, the soon to be mommy has been taking all the necessary precautions to keep COVID 19 at bay.

Recently, Kareena shared a beautiful picture from her shoots wherein she was seen posing with her team. The lady was dressed in a teal colour outfit and was getting her make up and her right for the shot. She was backed by her team whom she called her warrior and each one was having their respective masks on in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic. Kareena captioned the image as, “Another day, another shoot... my warriors. Missing you Poonie #TheNewNormal” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent Instagram post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has certain interesting movies in her kitty. She will be seen collaborating with for the third time in Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie happens to be the Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Besides, Bebo will also be seen in ’s much anticipated period drama Takht along with , Vicky Kaushal, , Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

