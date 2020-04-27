Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a glimpse of some tasty mangoes before licking the plate clean; See PHOTO

Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently shared a picture of a plate of mangoes on her Instagram handle. Check it out.

The lockdown imposed because of the Coronavirus crisis might have spoiled all our plans but certain things are definitely beyond its reach. For instance, we can talk about the mango season that has arrived now. Almost everyone is gorging upon the juicy mangoes and of course, social media is abuzz with various and pictures of the same. The latest celeb to give such a glimpse of a plate of mangoes is none other than the gorgeous diva of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan herself.

Kareena has been hogging the limelight ever since she made her debut on Instagram. Coming back to the present topic, the Angrezi Medium actress has recently shared a picture of a plate full of sliced mangoes topped with some red chili powder which is sure to make anyone of us drool over to have a bite of the king of fruits. What’s more relatable is Kareena’s caption that reads, “Will be licking that entire plate clean.”

Check out the picture below:

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest release is Angrezi Medium co-starring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in the lead roles. She has been highly appreciated for her role in the movie. The actress will be next seen alongside in the much-anticipated movie Laal Singh Chaddha. It is a remake of the 1994 Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. The comedy-drama has been co-produced by Aamir Khan and is directed by Advait Chauhan. The movie also features Mona Singh and south actor Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

