Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a glimpse of Taimur Ali Khan’s Holi celebration; Shares his colour drenched pic

On the occasion of Holi, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a pic of Tamiur’s Holi celebrations and urged everyone to stay safe.

It’s Holi today and the entire nation is busy celebrating this festival of colours. While the COVID 19 pandemic, which has been on a significant rise, have dampened the festive spirit and the citizens have been asked to take extra precautions during the festive season, everyone has their own plans to celebrate Holi with their loved ones. In fact, several celebrities have been taking to social media to give a glimpse of their Holi celebrations. Joining the bandwagon, Kareena Kapoor Khan had also shared a sweet post on the occasion of Holi.

The Begum of Pataudi shared an adorable picture of her son Taimur Ali Khan which was clicked during the Holi celebration. In the pic, little Tim Tim was seen wearing a white embroidered kurta and was all drenched in colour. The little prince of Pataudi was flaunting his swag as he posed for the camera. In the caption, Kareena extended Holi wishes to her fans and urged everyone to stay safe during the pandemic. She wrote, “Stay safe people. Happy Holi from me” followed by a heart emoticon. For the uninitiated, Taimur is celebrating Holi with his sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. In fact, Soha Ali Khan had also taken to her Instagram story to share a video of Inaaya and Taimur’s Holi celebrations.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan’s post:

To note, this Holi is extra special for the Kapoors and Pataudis as it marks Kareena and Saif’s new born son’s first festival. While all eyes are on Bebo’s social media handle, it will be interesting to see if the diva will share a pic with her munchkin today.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Taimur Ali Khan makes for an adorable playful child as he gets papped at home during his playtime

Share your comment ×