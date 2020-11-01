Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a glimpse of Taimur's Halloween look & we bet he looks unrecognizable; See PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Taimur recently attended a Halloween party. The actress has shared a sneak peek into the same on social media.

The entire country is engrossed in Halloween celebrations for the past few days. Although it’s not the same anymore as the previous years when people could attend crowded parties, it seems like the enthusiasm hasn’t blurred out yet. Be it common people or be it celebs, everyone has adhered to the present normal while indulging the celebrations. In fact, many of them have also celebrated Halloween virtually by sharing glimpses of their amazing looks on social media handles.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Taimur have recently attended a mini Halloween party and the diva has shared a sneak peek of the same on her Instagram handle. What grabs our attention is Tim Tim’s Halloween costume and makeup that can be seen in the pictures. The kid looks almost unrecognizable here! Apart from that, we have also caught a glimpse of Bebo in one of the pictures. The actress proudly flaunts her baby bump as she slays in a lavender-coloured outfit.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, many celebs like , Bhumi Pednekar, Soha Ali Khan, , and others have shared glimpses of their amazing costumes that they have picked up for this Halloween. Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress last featured in the movie Angrezi Medium co-starring the late Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in the lead roles. Bebo will next be collaborating with again for Laal Singh Chaddha that happens to be a remake of the 1994 Hollywood flick Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks.

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

