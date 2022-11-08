Kareena Kapoor Khan gives lessons on how to pose and pout as she looks stylish in an all-black look: PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been on top of her game ever since she made her acting debut. Even after completing two decades in the film industry, Kareena remains one of the most sought-after talents of Bollywood. When it comes to her fashion game, she has always been considered an icon. In many of her interviews, Kareena Kapoor Khan made it clear that she never believed in following trends in both her career and fashion choices. The actress strongly believes in following her heart, and it is even evident in the way she handles her social media. Kareena Kapoor Khan gives 'pose and pout' lessons

The Laal Singh Chadda actress took to her official Instagram story and shared two mirror selfies. "Must pose and... Pout before stepping out," Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned her Instagram stories. Later, Kareena also shared a couple of fun pictures on her page, in which she is seen having a great time near a fireplace, with a cup of coffee in her hand. "The fireplace season. My favourite time of the year is here...," wrote the actress in her post. In the pictures, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked super stylish in her all-black look, which consisted of a Prada jacket, matching leather pants, and boots. She completed her look with a high ponytail, glowy make-up, and a signature Chanel bag by her side. Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram posts here: