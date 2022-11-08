Kareena Kapoor Khan gives lessons on how to pose and pout as she looks stylish in an all-black look: PICS
Kareena Kapoor Khan is highly active on Instagram and often treats her fans with fun posts. Recently she gave lessons on how to pose and pout, with her stylish PICS.
Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been on top of her game ever since she made her acting debut. Even after completing two decades in the film industry, Kareena remains one of the most sought-after talents of Bollywood. When it comes to her fashion game, she has always been considered an icon. In many of her interviews, Kareena Kapoor Khan made it clear that she never believed in following trends in both her career and fashion choices. The actress strongly believes in following her heart, and it is even evident in the way she handles her social media.
Kareena Kapoor Khan gives 'pose and pout' lessons
The Laal Singh Chadda actress took to her official Instagram story and shared two mirror selfies. "Must pose and... Pout before stepping out," Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned her Instagram stories. Later, Kareena also shared a couple of fun pictures on her page, in which she is seen having a great time near a fireplace, with a cup of coffee in her hand. "The fireplace season. My favourite time of the year is here...," wrote the actress in her post.
In the pictures, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked super stylish in her all-black look, which consisted of a Prada jacket, matching leather pants, and boots. She completed her look with a high ponytail, glowy make-up, and a signature Chanel bag by her side.
Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram posts here:
Kareena Kapoor Khan's career
The popular actress was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the Aamir Khan starring coming-of-age drama, which is an official remake of the classic Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Kareena Kapoor Khan played the female lead Rupa in the Advait Chandan directorial and earned exceptional reviews for her stellar performances in the film.
Kareena is now set to make her digital debut soon with the Indian adaptation of The Devotion Of Suspect X. The project, which is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma in the other key roles, is slated to release on Netflix. She will also soon make her debut as a producer, with the untitled Hansal Mehta directorial. Kareena Kapoor Khan herself plays the lead role in the movie, which is touted to be a crime thriller.
ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor to Neetu Kapoor: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's families express joy as they welcome a baby girl