Kareena Kapoor Khan gives perfect glimpse of her Spring break in Maldives with Taimur, Jeh & Karishma Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the actresses in Bollywood who is quite active on social media. Ever since she has made her debut on Instagram, the diva has made it a point to keep her fans intrigued with her social media posts and gave them a glimpse of her family time. In fact, as Kareena was recently enjoying her vacation in the Maldives, she made sure to keep her fans updated with beautiful pics on her Instagram account. And while Kareena has returned from the tropical paradise, she has shared yet another picture from the Maldives which is breaking the internet.

In the pics, the Jab We Met actress was seen sitting with sister Karisma Kapoor at the beachside. The Kapoor sisters were accompanied by their kids Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh, Samaira and Kiaan Raj dressed in beachwear as they all sat on the sand and enjoyed the perfect beach view of the cloudy sky and clear waters. Kareena captioned the post as, “Spring Break 2022 @therealkarismakapoor @thesamairakapur #Kiaan#TimTim#Jeh Baba” along with heart emoticons and it was a perfect vacation pic.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena is gearing up for the release of the much awaited Laal Singh Chaddha which happens to be the Bollywood remake of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie also stars Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya in the lead and is slated to hit the screens on August 11 this year. Besides, Kareena will also be making her big OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s yet to be titled project with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

