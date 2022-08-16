Kareena Kapoor Khan gives Saif Ali Khan the best birthday gift with a cute wish and it is… Any guesses?

Kareena Kapoor Khan began her day by penning a cute birthday wish for her husband Saif Ali Khan who turned 52 today. Not just a birthday wish, Kareena also gave Saif the cutest and quirkiest gift that left her fans surprised as well and it has a connection with her signature pout. The superstar couple certainly enjoys a huge fan following and today, on Saif's birthday, his fans have been sharing heartfelt wishes on social media. Kareena also joined in and showered love on him in a quirky way.

Kareena wishes Saif Ali Khan on birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared two cute photos of Saif on his birthday. In one of the photos, Saif could be seen acing a pout with lipstick on while Kareena clicks him in the frame. In another photo, he is seen with quirky expression on his face. Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday to the Best Man in the world You make this Crazy ride Crazier and god I wouldn’t want it any other way..These pictures are proof I Love you my Jaan and I have to say your Pout is way better than mine …What say guys? #Birthday Boy#My Saifu."

Recently, Saif and Kareena were spotted spending time out together with their son Taimur in the city. Kareena also shared a video of how Saif, Taimur and she spent time on Independence Day and it went viral on social media.

Celebs shower love on Saif Ali Khan on his birthday

After Kareena shared a wish for Saif, celebs began pouring love on the birthday boy in the comment section. Amrita Arora, Saba Pataudi, Zahaan Kapoor, Sophie Choudry and Anaita Shroff Adajania wished Saif. Malaika wrote, "Happy birthday Saifuuuu." Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Happy Birthday Saif!!! Man who can endlessly chat on art history, Greek mythology, cinema, Indian culture - have a great one my friend."

Fans too joined in the comments and wished Saif on his birthday. A fan wrote, "Omg!!!!! BESTTT!!! And the best thing is he keeps you happyy MashaAllah!!! Happy birthday Saifuuu!!! Stay blessed both of youu." Another fan wrote, "Happy Birthday Sir saifu, all the best to you and always in the protection of Allah."

Saif Ali Khan's upcoming projects

Saif will be seen in Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The actor will be seen in a negative role in the film. Directed by Om Raut, the film is all set for release next year. He also will be seen in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. The film is all set to release on September 30, 2022.

