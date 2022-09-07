Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a sassy reply when asked why her son Jeh appears ‘grumpy’ in pictures

Bollywood’s ‘it’ couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are parents to two adorable kids- Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. The two are paparazzi’s favourite star kids, and their cute pictures and videos often go viral on social media. Kareena and Saif have often mentioned in interviews that while they don’t stop the paps from clicking their sons’ pictures, they sometimes get irked with Taimur and Jeh being constantly clicked. Now, in a recent interview, the actress was recently asked about her son Jeh’s ‘grumpy’ expressions in pictures, and here’s how she replied.

In a recent interview with News18, Kareena was asked how everyone keeps mentioning that while Jeh is a cute kid, he often appears ‘grumpy’ in pictures. The actress laughed and gave a sassy reply, saying that they can ask Jeh that when he is older, and if he is ready to answer. “You can ask him that whenever he’s 18 or 20 and if, at all, he’s ready to answer these questions! Maybe, he appears grumpy because he wonders why people keep photographing him,” said Kareena.

In another interview with ETimes, Kareena had mentioned that Taimur often asks her why the paparazzi keep clicking his pictures. “He tells me that you and abba are famous but why do they like taking my pictures. Because I am not famous. And I told him that yes you’re not famous, you are no one; so he is still figuring that why they’re taking his pictures. Of course, he gets a little rattled, he’s just five and a half and he’s been constantly clicked but we’ve also been open about it because I can’t go and stop it,” she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The actress will make her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. Kareena will also be making her debut as a producer with a Hansal Mehta project.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor feels her boys ‘gang up’ on her, reveals Taimur Ali Khan wishes to be like Saif Ali Khan