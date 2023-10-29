Kareena Kapoor Khan gives sneak peek into her day as The Buckingham Murders premiers at MAMI fest; WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the popular Bollywood star is going through a very exciting phase in her acting career, with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. The talented actress finally made her debut as a producer with the upcoming crime drama The Buckingham Murders, which is helmed by the senior filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

The much-awaited project had its had its grand premiere recently, at the prestigious Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023, which is currently being held in Mumbai. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who attended the MAMI premiere of The Buckingham Murders, recently gave a sneak peek into the exciting day with a special Instagram video.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares sneak peek of The Buckingham Murders premiere day

The Bollywood actress took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a special video that summarizes how her day went as The Buckingham Murders had its premiere at the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023. "Last night was special… #TheBuckinghamMurders," Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned the lovely video. In the video, the actress is seen getting ready for the big day with the cast and crew of her debut production venture, by attending press interviews with director Hansal Mehta.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was later seen getting ready for the big night with her team and posing for pictures. Meanwhile, she also went to greet her hubby Saif Ali Khan, and elder sister Karisma Kapoor, who arrived for the premiere. Later, the video shows The Buckingham Murders getting premiered in front of packed audiences. The crime drama received a standing ovation from the viewers at the end.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram video, below:

