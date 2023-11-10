Kareena Kapoor Khan gives sneak peek of her yummy 'Diwali Time'; see PIC

Dhanteras 2023 holds significance as the initial day of Diwali celebrations in many parts of India. Numerous Bollywood stars are observing rituals at their residences, with some participating in puja gatherings hosted by others. Today, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a sneak peek of her celebrating the festival in the coziest manner with some yummy snacks.

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a glimpse of her Diwali celebration

A while ago, renowned Bollywood actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story to share a sneak peek into her Diwali celebration. The actress seemed to be having a nice time as she shared a picture of her enjoying the festival with a cup of tea and some yummy, crispy namak paras. Sharing the picture, she captioned it. “It’s Diwali Time. IYKYK,” and added red heart emojis and fireworks emojis. HAVE A LOOK:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's work front

The popular star recently made her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan, in which she portrayed the role of Maya D'Souza, a single mother. The film also features Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

In her upcoming project, Kareena Kapoor Khan will feature in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, reprising her character as Singham's wife, Avni. The film's creators have recently revealed her look, showcasing an intriguing and attention-grabbing appearance.

More about Singham Again

The film movie is set within Rohit Shetty's cop universe and features an impressive ensemble cast that includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh.

The series commenced in 2011, showcasing actor Ajay Devgn in the role of the formidable yet endearing police officer Singham. The movie also featured actress Kajal Aggarwal, portraying the actor's romantic interest in the film. Ranveer Singh will have an extended cameo role as Simmba in the film. Deepika Padukone is also part of the film as Shakti Shetty, also known as Lady Singham. In the film, Jackie Shroff will be playing the main antagonist.

