Kareena Kapoor Khan gives us lessons on how to get the ‘facemask’ selfie right & we are taking notes; PHOTO

Just like all girls, Kareena Kapoor Khan loves to indulge in some self care and pamper herself and while celebs don’t get too much time to pamper themselves while shooting but during the lockdown, since everyone is home, and practically not got much to do in quarantine, what better than to indulge in some self care. Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her Instagram debut, this Good Newwz actress has been giving us sneak peek into her quarantine and today, we got our hands on a photo that has Bebo use a face mask while rocking a bun and showing off her grin and this photo was shared by a friend who gave the recipe of the face mask.

Nisha Sareen, who has been credited for the homemade facemask receipe, shared Bebo’s photo and alongside, she wrote, “Thank you @kareenakapoorkhan for using and loving the pack. For all those who are wondering about the ingredients....it’s a simple recipe ... 2 tbs of sandalwood 2 drops of vitamin E Pinch of turmeric Tie the ingredients together with milk. Leave on for 20 mins. Your skin will feel super clean, soft and hell ya.... you will GLOW. P.S - Watch this space for more masks….” And sharing the same photo, Bebo wrote, “#Kaftanseries…”

Now yesterday, on the occasion of Eid, turned chef for wifey Kareena Kapoor Khan as he cooked mutton biryani for the family and well, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor were the few lucky ones who could relish the mutton biryani for lunch. Later, Karisma shared an image from the biryani served onto a platter as she wrote, “Chef Saifu best mutton biryani ever. Insane lunch.” On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, and next, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite and ’s Takht.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's selfie as she nails her facemask and kaftan look here:

