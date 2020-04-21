Kareena Kapoor Khan giving a flying kiss to the camera is all that you need to ward off mid week blues; Watch

Good Newwz actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen giving a flying kiss to the camera in a throwback video; Take a look

There’d be hardly anyone who’d not be a fan of Poo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan because from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Good Newwz and Angrezi Medium, Kareena has won millions of hearts, and rightly so. Earlier, when Bebo wasn’t on social media, all we got was Bebo’s paparazzi photos as and when she stepped out of her abode. From her going to the gym photos, to lunch dates or play date with Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan is paparazzi’s favorite and whenever she was papped, Bebo used to make sure to wave and pose for the paps.

Now, as we speak, the entire country is under a lockdown, and since all of B-town celebs are indoors, we aren’t getting treated to their paparazzi photos, and therefore, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a throwback video which has Bebo wave and give a flying kiss to all her fans before sitting inside her car. In the said video, Kareena is casually dressed as she steps out of an office after attending a meeting, and right before sitting inside the car, this Refugee actress turns and gives a flying kiss for the cameras and well, amid the lockdown, this is clearly going to ward off our quarantine blues. Isn’t it? Now during a recent interview, revealed that amidst the lockdown, while Bebo has been working out, he has been coaxing his wifey to teach him yoga. Besides, Saif also revealed that he wakes up early in the morning, and exercises as he is glad that fortunately, they have a treadmill at home. Furthermore, Saif Ali Khan revealed that besides running on the treadmill, another form of workout is running and chasing Taimur Ali Khan around the house. Well, thanks to social media, we know that Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan have been gardening and planting and also painting their balcony as Bebo has been sharing Saifu, as she fondly calls him, and Tim Tim’s photos on Instagram, and Saif also revealed that he has been teaching Taimur how to do gardening, and plant seeds. Also, what is amazing is that due to the lockdown, since there are no shootings, Saif and Bebo are home, and therefore, his son is having a blast with both parents around all the time.

Yesterday, Bebo shared a throwback photo of her mother, Babita, to wish her on her birthday and alongside the photo, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Queen.” Also, ever since the lockdown, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sharing throwback vacation photos on Instagram wherein while one photo, Bebo is seen posing in a bikini, in the other, Kareena is seen nailing her cowboy look while sitting and soaking up the sun. Now during quarantine, we don’t know whether Bebo has been cooking up a storm in the kitchen or not but we surely know that hubby and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor Saif Ali Khan has been cooking for the family as the actor, in an interview, revealed that he is getting time to brush up his culinary skills. On the work front, while Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, and next, he will be seen reuniting with Rani Mukerji for the sequel to Bunty Aur Bubli and as for Bebo, she was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan and Radhika Madan, and next, Kareena will be seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and ’s Takht starring , , Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor. Also, as per reports, Kareena will also be seen reuniting with Ahuja in the sequel to Veery Di Wedding. Talking about Veere Di Wedding, during a chat show, Kareena Kapoor Khan and producer Rhea Kapoor got talking about the film, and the sequel, and during a segment on the show, Kareena asked Rhea as to which member of the Kapoor family would be best fit for the role of a stripper, and before Rhea could answer, Bebo suggested that Rhea only should take the title of a stripper. And later, Rhea, jokingly, told Kareeena Kapoor Khan that as revenge, she would make her play a stripper in Veere Di Wedding 2. “I have taken it and I think Kalindi is becoming a stripper in Veere Di Wedding 2. I have given breaking news,” she said.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's video where she is seen giving a flying kiss to the camera

