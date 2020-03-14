Kareena Kapoor Khan is giving major 'Poo' vibes in this BTS boomerang from Angrezi Medium; WATCH

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kareena Kapoor Khan has every bit of our heart with this ever so fabulous boomerang of hers. Check it out right here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most stylish divas in B-town and the actress has had quite an impact on everyone who has ever watched films over the last 20 years of the actress being a part of the entertainment industry. Kareena has had a fine career spanning two decades and even now, she seems to be doing some great work, one that we might all never forget. And when we talk about that, we can never forget her character of Pooja aka Poo from Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, can we?

Well, even if we want to, Bebo makes sure that she keeps sending our subtle reminders time and again with BTS videos and photos of hers as well. And today, we came across this boomerang video of the actress from the sets of Angrezi Medium where she seems to be giving out major Poo feels with the outfit, the pose, and that attitude of hers, one to die for. The actress is definitely in a fun mood here and we are in awe of her.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's boomerang here:

Meanwhile, the actress has been in the news for her Instagram debut, one that continues to be in the news with all the posts she has been sharing and the insight has been giving us all with unseen photos from who knows when. Apart from that, the actress has also been receiving a lot of love for her latest release, and at the same time, she is gearing up for a couple of other releases as well.

Credits :Instagram

