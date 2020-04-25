Kareena Kapoor Khan glam up her quarantine look in a mustard Kaftan as she twirls in her living room; WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan proves she is the queen of slow mo as she nails her quarantine look in a mustard Kaftan; WATCH

When Kareena Kapoor Khan announced that she will finally be making her Instagram debut, all of her fans were overjoyed with the piece of news. Since her Insta debut, Bebo has been updating her fans with her latest candid photos and also, giving sneak-peek into her quarantine life with and Taimur Ali Khan. From sharing photos of Tim Tim dressed up as Easter bunny to Saif painting on the wall to throwback vacation photos, Kareena’s Instagram game, as millennial say, is on point.

Now, if you noticed, most of Bebo’s candid photos have her wearing Kaftan at home, and today, we got our hands on a slow-mo video which has Kareena twirling, in what looks like her living room, wearing a kaftan. In the photo, she is seen wearing a printed yellow kaftan, and rocking her no make up look, and we must say that Bebo is indeed, the queen of slow mo videos.

During a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan got talking about the simple things in life, and how she also prefers to keep it easy in life as she admitted that she can’t be dressed in couture all the time. Moving on, this Good Newwz actress revealed that she also has days when her hair is out of place because she can’t sit dressed all day. “The thing is, I want to be as real as possible and be dressed in what makes me comfortable. I can’t sit dressed up all day. It gets to me that people are looking at what I’m wearing all the time and scrutinising it. There are times when I just want to chill in a simple set of clothes and feel like myself, keep my hair tied or loose and just let things be,” shared Bebo. On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, and next, she will be seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and ’s Takht

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's slow mo video here:

