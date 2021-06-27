  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan is glowing as she smashes Day 1 of her virtual workout; Shares PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fitness freak and takes her workout session very seriously. She never misses it and always urges fans also to follow a healthy lifestyle.
23635 reads Mumbai
saif ali khan,Kareena Kapoor Khan,Taimur Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan is glowing as she smashes Day 1 of her virtual workout; Shares PIC
  • 8
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been an inspiration in many ways for her fans. She never hides away from flaunting baby bump or even weight. The actress has always proved that one should be happy in every shape and size. She has delivered a baby boy months ago and now, she is gearing up to shed her pregnancy weight. She has been working out a lot and shares her fitness regime on Instagram. And today also was no different. She shared how she is working hard and getting back into shape. 

The picture is shared on her Instagram stories. In the picture, she is seen doing a virtual workout and is glowing. Her face is beaming with happiness after having a good workout session. On International Yoga Day, she had shared a picture of her doing Yoga and wrote, “Now after two babies and four months postpartum... this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I’m slowly and steadily getting back at it. My yoga time is my me time... and of course, consistency is key... so, keep at it people.”

Meanwhile, she is yet to announce her second son’s name. The couple has not even revealed his face. The diva had shared a picture of herself wherein she was holding her baby and had managed to hide his face. 

Take a look at the picture here:

The actress will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump and it also marks her third collaboration with him. They were seen together in 3 Idiots and Talaash. She has also been roped in for Karan Johar’s period drama Takht which also starred Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan slays in casuals for Karisma Kapoor's birthday bash; See Pics

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

You may like these
Saba drops a perfect 'Khan Kemmu khandan' pic with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Soha, Kunal, Inaaya & Taimur
Kareena Kapoor Khan drops FIRST pic of Saif Ali Khan & Taimur with newborn: This is what my weekend looks like
Throwback Thursday: When Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan couldn’t stop gushing over Taimur in fam jam click
Do Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan have a name for Taimur's baby brother? Randhir Kapoor reveals
Not Kareena Kapoor Khan or Saif Ali Khan, newest Pataudi member looks like Taimur, says grandpa Randhir Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor & Saif welcome baby boy; Randhir Kapoor REVEALS Taimur’s reaction as he becomes big brother
Anonymous 2 hours ago

KRUELLA YOU ARE UGLY ,OLD NOW! GO TO ..............

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Those arms need a lot of working out! Lol

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Glowing ??????? ROFL, Gimme a break PV

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Old hasbeen bhudhi drunkard

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Haathi

Anonymous 5 hours ago

FROM PHAT TO FAT

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Fat old cow

Anonymous 5 hours ago

her daily drama started now that lost chances for new films...

close