Kareena Kapoor Khan is glowing as she smashes Day 1 of her virtual workout; Shares PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fitness freak and takes her workout session very seriously. She never misses it and always urges fans also to follow a healthy lifestyle.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been an inspiration in many ways for her fans. She never hides away from flaunting baby bump or even weight. The actress has always proved that one should be happy in every shape and size. She has delivered a baby boy months ago and now, she is gearing up to shed her pregnancy weight. She has been working out a lot and shares her fitness regime on Instagram. And today also was no different. She shared how she is working hard and getting back into shape.

The picture is shared on her Instagram stories. In the picture, she is seen doing a virtual workout and is glowing. Her face is beaming with happiness after having a good workout session. On International Yoga Day, she had shared a picture of her doing Yoga and wrote, “Now after two babies and four months postpartum... this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I’m slowly and steadily getting back at it. My yoga time is my me time... and of course, consistency is key... so, keep at it people.”

Meanwhile, she is yet to announce her second son’s name. The couple has not even revealed his face. The diva had shared a picture of herself wherein she was holding her baby and had managed to hide his face.

The actress will be next seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump and it also marks her third collaboration with him. They were seen together in 3 Idiots and Talaash. She has also been roped in for ’s period drama Takht which also starred , Vicky Kaushal, , Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar.

