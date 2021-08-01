Kareena Kapoor Khan glows in her new selfie; Here’s what she is up to on a Sunday

When you are a fitness enthusiast, nothing can stop you, not even a lazy Sunday. Kareena Kapoor Khan is working hard these days to get back in shape, and her Instagram profile is proof of her hustle. Almost every day, the diva has been sharing pictures and videos of her workout sessions. Even today, on a Sunday morning, the diva shared her gorgeous selfie before she was about to begin her workout, and we must admit that she was already glowing.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena posted a selfie of her looking flawless in her no-makeup look. Wearing a white sports bra and a tightly tied bun, it was clear that she was all geared up for her Sunday morning workout. She wrote on the picture ‘Go Go Go’ with the sign of dumbles which made it very clear that she is all set for her workout session. We can see the actress really working hard, and she is definitely becoming an inspiration for all the mommies who wish to lose that pregnancy weight.

Take a look:

It was only yesterday when Kareena Kapoor Khan had posted another selfie from her gym, which grabbed all eyeballs as we could see her hubby too in it. While Kareena took a pout break, Saif was dedicatedly working out.

Kareena’s workout videos and selfies have become a craze on social media, and it looks like the actress will be flaunting her perfect figure soon. What do you think of her workout selfies and pictures? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

