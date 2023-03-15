Kareena Kapoor Khan glows 'under the African sky' in her latest selfie

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Her swag and charm never seem to fade and she always looks stylish. The actress along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and two kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan jetted off to Africa for a family vacation. Several pictures from their vacation have been doing the rounds on social media and to add a pinch of glamour Bebo just dropped a flawless selfie of her looking all glam.

Kareena Kapoor Khan drops a selfie from Africa

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan just dropped a selfie of her looking gorgeous as ever. In the picture, we can see her dressed in a white tee that she layered with a blue shirt with open buttons. Bebo tied a ponytail and completed her look with black glasses and golden hoops. The selfie is taken from a low angle and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her. Sharing this selfie, Bebo wrote, “Under the African sky”.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pics from Africa go viral on social media

Several pictures of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan from their African vacation have been going viral. In the pictures, we can see both the stars having a blast while both their sons look cute as they pose.

Kareena Kapoor has a couple of exciting projects in her kitty. She has Hansal Mehta’s next thriller film, Sujoy Ghosh’s next thriller drama, and Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu.

