Kareena Kapoor Khan goes gaga over sis Karisma Kapoor's gorgeous black saree look; Check

It is no secret that the Kapoor family reigns supreme when it comes to beauty. Karisma and Kareena are two of the most fashionable and loved sister-duo, and their alluring looks are frequently in the news. Despite the fact that Karisma Kapoor hasn't been extremely active in the Bollywood industry, she is never far from the spotlight. Her lovely girl gang, insights into her family life, and stunning Instagram photos never fail to pique her admirers' interest. Recently, Karisma again took our breath away with her exquisite saree look and guess who was one of the first people to cheer for her in comments' section? Well, it was of course her sister Kareena!

Karisma Kapoor looked ethereal and bedazzling in her sheer net black saree with a bling blouse. Her hair was done in an elegant bun that went perfectly with the look. Moreover, her soft makeup absolutely made us all in love with her. She accessorised with a pair of earrings that added the perfect final touch. Yep, you're right - we are simping over Karisma! It seems Kareena is with us. She penned down a hilarious comment, jotting down the words of an old song. She wrote, “Goriyaaaaa churrranaaa mera jiyyyaaa gorriyaaaa.” Sister bonding? We stan!

Check Karisma's look HERE

Check Kareena's comment:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. On the other hand, reportedly, she also has director Hansal Mehta’s next in her kitty.

