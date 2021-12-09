Kareena Kapoor Khan goofs around with the paps as she hides her face with a jacket; PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl gang had a major reason to celebrate on Wednesday as Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham clocked 20 years. The iconic film was a blockbuster at the box office and today forms a huge part of pop culture. The actress celebrated with Karan Johar at his home along with sister Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and others.

The trio were seen exiting from Karan Johar's place and looks like Kareena was in the mood to goof around. The actress was sitting at the window seat when the paparazzi began flashing their cameras to get a picture. However, the actress immediately held up a jacket and tried to cover her face.

Realising that Kareena was goofing around, her sister Karisma Kapoor cracked up. Kareena only held up the jacket for a few seconds before lowering it and laughing it off. Check out Kareena's photo below:

Click here to watch Kareena's car video!

Kareena recently spent some time with her whole girl squad just vibing and having a gala time, sipping on wine and laughing their hearts out. They also had good food to accompany them. The squad included Masaba Gupta, Rhea Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Poonam Damania, and Kareena herself.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kareena Kapoor Khan has a gala time with her girl gang Karisma, Rhea Kapoor & others