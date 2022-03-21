Kareena Kapoor Khan gorges on biryani; Says she's 'already planning for tomorrow's dessert'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to the bay after a week-long holiday in the Maldives with her sister Karisma Kapoor and their kids. Throughout the last few days, she treated fans to glimpses of her family vacation, while they swooned over the pictures. Even though her holiday is over, Kareena is continuing to engage with and entertain fans on social media. A few moments back, the actress took to her Instagram space and shared a new video showcasing how she’s beating her Monday blues.

In the video shared by Kareena, one can see her gorging some delectable Biryani with her team. Everybody can be seen enjoying the food together. In the end, Kareena shares what she’s planning to bring to work tomorrow as she is heard saying, “Tomorrow I should moong daal ka halwa”. Sharing this video, she captioned it, “Monday (blues) biryani (slew of emojis)… Already planning tomorrow’s dessert #Reels #ReelItFeelIt #Biryani”.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be soon seen in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan directorial is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. After much delay due to the pandemic, the film is set to release theatrically on the 11th of August. Last week, Kareena surprised her fans as she announced her digital debut in Sujoy Ghosh’s next, where she will be sharing screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. It is reported that the movie will be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X.

