Kareena Kapoor Khan gorges on a croissant on first Monday of 2022; Says ‘Do what your heart desires’

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been all about fitness and has never missed a chance to dish out major fitness goals. But looks like 2022 has begun on a different note for the Begum of Pataudi as she is busy enjoying her favourite food these days. After beating COVID 19 and celebrating Christmas and welcoming New Year 2022 with her loved ones, Kareena is on binging on her favourite food. In fact, she even gave a glimpse of the same on her social media account.

In the pic, Bebo was seen dressed in a red coloured t-shirt and jacket. She was seen sporting a natural look with perfectly kohled green eyes. Kareena, who has often called herself a foodie, was seen enjoying a big croissant with her eyes wide open. In the caption, the Jab We Met wrote about doing what the heart desires in this new year. “It was supposed to be an eat healthy first Monday of the year and blah blah but…it’s a crossaint so just go for it …#do what your heart desires…#its 2022 #make the most of it,” she added.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan directorial Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan. The movie happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. To note, it will mark Kareena’s third collaboration with Aamir after 3 Idiots and Talaash and will be releasing in April this year.