Kareena Kapoor Khan is a great mother, wife and a very reliable star says Saif Ali Khan on her 20 year journey

Kareena Kapoor Khan has completed 2 decades in Bollywood and has managed to leave an indelible print. Saif Ali Khan recently shared what he feels about his wife’s 20 years in Bollywood. Here’s what he said.

Among the popular stars in Bollywood, if there is one actress who has managed to leave a lasting impression on fans with her stellar performances, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan. With films like Chameli, Good Newwz, Veere Di Wedding, Bodyguard and more, Kareena has always aimed to break stereotypes and has contributed to the elevation of the status of female stars in Bollywood. At the peak of her career, Kareena took a risk and married and yet, she continued to remain among the top stars in Bollywood owing to her work commitment.

Now, as Kareena completes 20 years in Bollywood, Saif reflected upon her choices and her journey in a recent chat with Mumbai Mirror. The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior star mentioned that when Kareena decided to marry him back in 2012, it was considered a risk. However, Saif mentioned that the Good Newwz star maintained a brave balance between personal and professional life as she looked up to women like Sharmila Tagore and Kajol for inspiration. Saif praised Kareena as a mother, wife and an actress and mentioned that she has contributed to gender equality too.

Saif said, “It’s been a brave balance between personal and professional life. It seems normal now, but it wasn’t when she was doing it. Getting married (in 2012) was an apparent risk back then, but the balance has come from the kind of people she has looked up to professionally and personally, like Kajol and my mother (Sharmila Tagore). She is evolving with time and is a great mother, wife and a very reliable star. It’s a huge contribution towards women and gender equality.”

Meanwhile, Kareena, Saif and Taimur Ali Khan are on a Swiss vacay where they are surely having the best of times. After working for the past few months, both Saif and Kareena took time off before resuming work. A day back, photos of Kareena, Saif and Taimur surfaced on social media and went viral. Saif and Bebo were joined by Virat Kohli, , and Natasha Dalal too. On the work front, Kareena’s recent release Good Newwz is doing well on the box office and Saif is gearing up for the release of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior on January 10, 2020.

