Kareena Kapoor Khan gushes about food from Kalimpong; Chef calls her ‘down to earth’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an actress who is known for her presence on social media. The actress is often seen sharing updates about her life and her family moments with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and kids Taimur and Jeh are a treat for the fans. In fact, Kareena also keeps her fans updated about her professional life. Interestingly, Kareena is currently in Kalimpong and is busy shooting for Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming project with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Sharing updates from the shoot life, Kareena has also been gushing about the food she has been in enjoying in the area.

From relishing Tiramisu to Khow-suey, Kareena is all praises for the dishes from a bakery in the hills named Neena’s Kitchen. Recently, Neena Pradhan of Neena’s Kitchen got into a conversation with The Telegraph and was all praises for the Laal Singh Chaddha actress and called her polite and down to earth. Talking about the actress, Neena said, “Kareena Kapoor Khan had somehow heard about me and wanted food from my kitchen. I had sent her the menu and since then, she has ordered food from my place during the past three days.”

For the uninitiated, Kareena will be making her digital debut with Sujosh Ghosh's directorial. The movie will be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X. Spilling beans about her OTT debut, Kareen had earlier told Hindustan Times, “The film is a screen adaptation of a work which was a global bestseller. It has so many aspects to it… murder, mystery, thrill and much more”. She also asserted that she is quite excited about the project as it will mark her return to acting after the birth of her second child Jeh.

Meanwhile, Kareena is now looking forward to the release of her much awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is an official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump which featured Tom Hanks in the lead. Also starring Naga Chaitanya in a key role, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to hit the screens on August 11 this year.