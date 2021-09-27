Kareena Kapoor Khan gushes as Karisma Kapoor poses with 'main man' Randhir Kapoor in new PICS

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan dotes on her family and often, using her social media handle, she drops love on their posts. Be it sharing adorable photos with her sister Karisma Kapoor or family photos with mum Babita and dad Randhir Kapoor, Kareena ensures she expresses her love for them on social media as well. Recently, Karisma dropped adorable photos with dad Randhir Kapoor on her handle as they geared up to shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show. Seeing her sister and dad in a stylish look, Kareena could not resist loving it.

Taking to the comment section of Karisma's post, Kareena wrote, "The Loves of My life." The Laal Singh Chaddha star was in awe of her sister Karisma's adorable photos with dad Randhir. In the photos, Karisma is seen clad in a printed dress with hair left open while Randhir is seen sporting a formal look in a suit. The father-daughter looked stunning as they posed together ahead of the shoot. Karisma shared the photos and wrote, "With my main man #papa #thekapilsharmashow #comingsoon."

Recently, Kunal Kapoor also had shared a lovely photo of all senior members of the Kapoor family together. In the photo, Neetu along with Randhir, Kunal Kapoor and others were seen spending time with family. Kareena, Karisma and other junior family members were MIA.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be releasing on Valentine's Day 2022.

