Kareena Kapoor Khan gushes over Diljit Dosanjh's electrifying performance at Coachella; Calls him 'the OG'

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently busy shooting for her next film, The Crew, was seen lauding her co-star and singer Diljit Dosanjh's power-packed performance at Coachella. On Saturday, the noted actor-singer performed at the Coachella music festival and left everyone mighty impressed with his electrifying act. With this, he has become the first Punjabi star to perform at the event. A while ago, Kareena took to her Instagram story and hailed Diljit and his performance.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all praise for Diljit Dosanjh's performance

Bebo, who is quite active on social media, shared Diljit's video on her Instagram story and cheered for him. In the video, the Udta Punjab actor is seen donning an all-black outfit paired with a black turban and black sunglasses. He performed his hit songs like Patiala Peg and Lemonade. Along with the video, Bebo wrote, "The OG. Ufff @diljitdosanjh" followed by red heart and star emojis. Have a look:

Even Arjun Kapoor, who is currently holidaying in Germany with his ladylove Malaika Arora, took to his Instagram story and praised Diljit. He too shared the video and wrote, "G.O.A.T" and tagged Diljit.

Fans too were proud of Diljit. A fan wrote, "Historic night in California and proud, inspiring, moment for Punjab and the entire diaspora worldwide." Another fan wrote, "This means so much to so many. Truly brings tears to the eyes. A God-gifted moment."

Meanwhile, Diljit will soon join Kareena on the sets of The Crew. The film also stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Kapil Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch this talented bunch of actors coming together on the big screen.

Work front

Apart from The Crew, Kareena has Hansal Mehta's untitled next in the pipeline. She is also a part of Sujoy Ghosh's Devotion of Suspect X alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How did Aamir Khan react after Jasprit Bumrah took a dig at Laal Singh Chaddha's box office failure in new ad?