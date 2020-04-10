Kareena Kapoor Khan gushes over Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s stunning click shared by Kunal Kemmu

Kareena Kapoor Khan couldn’t stop herself from commenting on Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s stunning photo that was clicked by Kunal Kemmu. The monochrome photo of the mommy-daughter duo is breaking the internet. Check it out.

While everyone is spending time at home amid Coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood celebs too are currently making most of this period. Even stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are spending time with their kids Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu at home. Kareena made her debut on Instagram last month and since then, we get to see the diva engage in banter on social media. On Friday, Kunal shared a stunning click of Soha and Inaaya that seems to have won Bebo’s heart.

Kunal took to Instagram to share an endearing monochrome click of Soha and Inaaya. In the photo, we can see Soha holding Inaaya in her arms. The endearing click of the mommy-daughter duo left Kareena completely in awe just like several fans. The Laal Singh Chaddha star took to the comments section of the photo and expressed her love for Soha and Inaaya in the sweetest way. Kuna shared the photo with caption, “The Two Halves Of My (Heart) emoticon.”

Kareena called Soha and Inaaya ‘gorgeous two’ and left the comment with heart emoticons. Well, not just Kareena, several fans couldn’t stop gushing over the beautiful moment that was captured by Kunal between Soha and their daughter Inaaya. Meanwhile, amidst the lockdown, everyone is staying at home and is urging fans to adhere to the Coronavirus lockdown. Kunal is spending time with his family and often, he and Soha shared videos and photos of chilling at home amidst the lockdown. Recently, Soha shared a video of Kunal dancing his heart out on The Wakhra Song while chilling in Inaaya’s playroom at home.

Check out Soha and Inaaya’s photo and Kareena’s comment:

