Kareena Kapoor Khan hails Pune Police’s COVID-19 campaign ft a twist from Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker; WATCH

by Priyakshi Sharma   |  Updated on Jan 16, 2022 10:12 PM IST  |  36.9K
   
Kareena Kapoor Khan hails Pune Police’s COVID-19 campaign ft a twist from Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker; WATCH
Kareena Kapoor Khan hails Pune Police’s COVID-19 campaign ft a twist from Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker; WATCH
Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan has hailed Pune Police’s ingenious touch to an awareness campaign against COVID-19. The campaign uses a spin-off of the popular and timeless song, “Ay bhai zara dekh ke chalo”, from Raj Kapoor’s classic film from 1970, Mera Naam Joker. Sharing the video on her Instagram space, Kareena hailed Pune Police for its efforts, while she remembered the iconic showman, and her grandfather, Raj Kapoor. Kareena’s caption read, “Brilliant video! (clapping emoji) @punepolicecity #RajKapoor (red heart emoji)” 

In the video, a Pune police official can be seen singing in Hindi in the tune of Raj Kapoor’s song. The song goes like, “Ay bhai mask pehen ke chalo, aate hi nahi, jaate bhi, zaroori cheezein lete bhi, chalte hi nahi, baithe bhi”. The song then goes on to warn citizens that the coronavirus is not the usual fever, cough, and cold, and that one needs to fight this dangerous virus with masks and proper sanitization. The song is quite catchy and easily gets the message home through a tune which is part of everybody’s collective memory. In this way, Pune Police’s initiative is quite effective, and fun at the same time. 

Click here to watch the video. 

The original song in Mera Naam Joker was composed by the iconic duo of Shankar-Jaikishan and sung by Manna Dey. It was written by Neeraj Shridhar. 

It should be noted that Kareena had tested positive for Covid-19 in December last year. Ever since then, the actress has been regularly sharing updates on the virus and news related to it on her Instagram space. 

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals she's back at her most favourite spot in the house; Can you guess where's it?

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!