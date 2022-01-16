Kareena Kapoor Khan hails Pune Police’s COVID-19 campaign ft a twist from Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker; WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan has hailed Pune Police’s ingenious touch to an awareness campaign against COVID-19. The campaign uses a spin-off of the popular and timeless song, “Ay bhai zara dekh ke chalo”, from Raj Kapoor’s classic film from 1970, Mera Naam Joker. Sharing the video on her Instagram space, Kareena hailed Pune Police for its efforts, while she remembered the iconic showman, and her grandfather, Raj Kapoor. Kareena’s caption read, “Brilliant video! (clapping emoji) @punepolicecity #RajKapoor (red heart emoji)”

The original song in Mera Naam Joker was composed by the iconic duo of Shankar-Jaikishan and sung by Manna Dey. It was written by Neeraj Shridhar.

It should be noted that Kareena had tested positive for Covid-19 in December last year. Ever since then, the actress has been regularly sharing updates on the virus and news related to it on her Instagram space.

