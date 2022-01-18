Kareena Kapoor Khan hails Soha Ali Khan’s Kaun Banegi Shikharwati; Calls it a ‘super fun show’

Soha Ali Khan recently made the headlines as she made her onscreen comeback after around three years with the web show Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. Also starring Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Kritika Kamra, Anya Singh, Raghubir Yadav and Cyrus Sahukar, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati happens to be a comedy drama and had been creating a massive buzz ever since the makers had released the trailer. In fact, this Gauravv K Chawla and Ananya Banerjee directorial has also opened to decent reviews and has set the social media abuzz.

Amid this, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is quite active on social media, has also hailed Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. Taking to her Instagram story, the Jab We Met actress shared a poster of the web series featuring Soha, Lara, Kritika and Anya which came with a tagline – ‘There is strength in sisterhood’. In the caption, Kareena was all praises for Kaun Banegi Shikharwari and called it a fun watch. She wrote, “Super fun show… really enjoyed this” along with heart in the emoticons.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post for Kaun Banegi Shikharwati:

Meanwhile, Naseeruddin Shah had also been praising his show as he revealed the reason for giving Kaun Banegi Shikharwati a nod. He said, “I said 'yes' to KBS because I've been itching to do comedy and this fell into my lap! What's probably unique about it is that the characters are all eccentric in various degrees and with the majority of the content on OTT being expletive-filled blood-soaked revenge dramas or steamy love stories there might be space for a little light-heartedness as well. Why the audience sees it is up to them, in any case people decide what they want to see when a project is announced, at least I do."

ALSO READ: Kaun Banegi Shikharwati Review Ep 1: The comedy is lukewarm and so is the drama in this royal family saga