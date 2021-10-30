Kareena Kapoor Khan is ‘hanging around’ with the love of her life in Jaisalmer and it is not Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been one of the actresses who never miss a chance to leave her fans intrigued with her social media. While the Pataudi begum is quite active on social media, each of her Instagram posts is a thing among the fans. Besides, the actress loves to keep her fans updated about her life. Keeping up with this trajectory, Kareena has taken the social media by a storm as she posted new pics from her ongoing trip in Jaisalmer.

In the first pic, Kareena was seen strolling in a fort like structure. Dressed in a white t-shirt and denims and sleepers, Bebo appeared to be in a mood to relax. She appeared to be boasting a no make up look and had tied her hair in a low bun. While the pic was captioned as “Hanging around”, the next pic was captioned as “With the love of my life” along with a heart emoticon. Interestingly, this pic didn’t feature Saif Ali Khan, instead, it was all about Kareena’s elder son Taimur Ali Khan who was seen enjoying the evening in the city of Jaisalmer.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. While the movie will mark her third collaboration with Aamir, she is excited about it. Talking about the same, the actress said, “I'm extremely excited as Aamir and I are coming together after 3 Idiots and Talaash. It's very special and we have worked very hard. Especially Aamir, he has gone through a lot. It's a brilliant script and I'm hoping it will come on the screen the same way and everyone is going to like it”.