Kareena Kapoor Khan hanging out with Sidharth Malhotra in a throwback photo leaves fans in awe; Take a look

A throwback photo of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sidharth Malhotra is going viral on social media. Kareena and Sidharth have worked together only in one film titled Brothers for a special song.
Mumbai
If there is one star in Bollywood who leaves everyone in awe of her charming personality and her style, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan. This year, Kareena completed 20 years in Bollywood and in the past 2 decades, she has managed to give stellar performances in several films like Omkara, 3 Idiots, Chameli, Jab We Met and more. However, there have been certain films in which Kareena has only been a part of special songs and one of them has been Sidharth Malhotra starrer Brothers.

While Bebo only featured in one song in the film, Mera Naam Mary, she left an impact on everyone with her groovy moves. And, fans of Kareena saw her for the first time with Sidharth on screen in the same. We stumbled upon a throwback photo of Kareena and Sidharth while hanging out together and it is bound to leave you in awe. In the behind-the-scenes pic, Kareena and Sidharth can be seen hanging out together. While Sidharth is seen embracing Kareena adorably, she too is seen smiling away. 

As the two shared the frame for the first time back in 2015, the fans of the stars rooted for them to star in a film together. Last year, Kareena and Sidharth reunited on the sets of a dance reality show on TV and the two shook a leg together again on the same song from Brothers. As everyone cheered them on, Sidharth and Kareena had a blast on the show too. 

Here is the throwback photo of Kareena and Sidharth:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Kareena has been staying at home with Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan. A couple of times, she stepped out with a mask on with Saif and photos went viral of the two. On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan and Radhika Madan. She will now be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. It is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2020. 

