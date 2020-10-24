Kareena Kapoor Khan is happily tucked in Saif Ali Khan’s arms in cute throwback pic from Athens & we’re in awe
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan began her weekend on a note of nostalgia as she shared the cutest throwback photo with husband Saif Ali Khan from 2008. The gorgeous star is spending time at home with Saif and Taimur since she returned to Mumbai post shooting and has been sharing adorable photos on social media since then. While fans were still recovering from the lovely wish that Kareena penned for Saif on their 8th anniversary, the actress had a surprise in store for all.
Taking to her Instagram account, Kareena dropped an endearing throwback photo with Saif from their Athens trip back in 2008 and left everyone in awe. In the photo, we can see Saif holding onto Kareena in his arms. Saif is seen clad in a brown jacket with jeans and shoes while Kareena is seen sporting a black blazer with denim blue jeans. We can see her holding a black bag. As the two posed together, the Pataudi couple painted a gorgeous picture in Athens.
Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "My love and me at the Acropolis Athens 2008." As soon as Kareena dropped the photo, everyone was left in complete awe. Fans started dropping sweet comments for both Saif and Kareena as they could not stop gushing over the duo.
Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's photo with Saif Ali Khan:
Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif are all set to become parents again after Taimur. A while back, the couple had announced the same in a statement to the media and mentioned that they are looking forward to the addition to their family. On the work front, Saif will be seen next in Bhoot Police with Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez. Apart from this, he also has Adipurush and Bunty Aur Babli 2. Kareena, on the other hand, will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film will release on Christmas 2021.
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
always together
Anonymous 44 minutes ago
LOVELY COUPLE
Anonymous 55 minutes ago
So much love.....more blessings to you both.