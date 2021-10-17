Kareena Kapoor Khan has THIS advice for netizens & we can’t help but agree

Lately, Kareena Kapoor Khan is turning out to be quite the social media star. Apart from impressing viewers with her acting chops on the big screens, Kareena has managed to woo millions of fans in the virtual world as well. The diva often treats fans to sneak peeks into her life, be it in the professional front, or with her family and friends, and netizens seem to love it. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Kareena posted a picture and an advice for her fans online and we can’t help but agree.

A few moments back, Kareena took to Instagram stories and posted a picture along with some advice that we have always heard growing up. Can you guess what it is? Well, the Jab We Met actress shared a picture showcasing a small casserole full with broccolis – steamed and seasoned with chilly flakes. Sharing the picture of the veggies, Kareena also inserted a gif that read, “Eat Your Greens!”. The actress has shared glimpses of her nutritional meals on the gram in the past as well.

Take a look:

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan and hubby Saif Ali Khan celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary. On the special occasion, Kareena took to Instagram and posted the perfect vintage picture from their dating days, when they spent some quality time together in Greece. In the picture the lovebirds can be seen sharing a bowl of soup on a dinner date. Posting this sweet picture, Kareena wrote, "Once upon a time in Greece... there was a bowl of soup and US and it changed my life... Happy anniversary to the most handsome man in the world."

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release on Valentine’s Day next year, and is a Hindi remake of the classic Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

