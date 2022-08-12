Kareena Kapoor Khan has THIS advice for soon-to-be-parents Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the cutest couples on the block. All eyes are on them as this is the year these two have a lot of new beginnings. Firstly they tied the knot after almost 5 years of dating and now they are all geared up to step into parenthood. Alia had taken everyone by a pleasant surprise when she announced her pregnancy and since then fans have been eagerly waiting for the arrival of Junior Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who shares a great bond with both Alia and Ranbir, opened up about the advice she wants to give them.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s advice to Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt

When asked about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that she is happy for them. She also said that she is happy for Alia and that it is the greatest joy to celebrate your love. Talking about Alia, Kareena further added that she is somebody who probably needs no advice. Bebo quipped that she also does not take parental advice from anyone. “I follow what I think is right and I think mothers know best eventually. So she is also going to have this journey and she should experience this on her own. Ranbir is probably…he will give everyone advice, what advice would he need from anyone? Ranbir is just the best and he knows that ‘I am just the best’, he has that attitude and we both are quite similar like that.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, Kareena's film Laal Singh Chaddha has just hit the theatres. Next, she will feature in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, which is slated to release on Netflix. The movie is an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino's novel The Devotion Of Suspect X. Besides this, Kareena will make her debut in production with filmmaker Hansal Mehta's upcoming thriller project, which is said to be inspired by a real-life incident in the UK. Soon, she will also work on a movie with Rhea Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor's work front

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Ayaan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Ranbir also has Luv Ranjan's untitled next with Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Alia on the other hand recently wrapped up Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

