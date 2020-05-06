Kareena Kapoor Khan has the cutest travel companion in the form of Taimur Ali Khan and this photo is proof

Kareena Kapoor Khan has never backed off from taking Taimur Ali Khan along with her wherever she goes and this throwback photo of the two from the airport just proves the same. Check it out here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and 's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the most adorable kids and there is no doubting that. Time and again, his photos have taken over the internet and we definitely cannot seem to get enough of it, ever. Ever since we were blessed with the first-ever glimpse of this star kid, he has been the center of attention wherever he goes, and if you ask us, rightly so. Kids are the cutest after all.

While the Taimur has traveled places with his parents already, he has been doing so since a rather young age, always proving to be the perfect travel companion to his mommy. We came across a throwback photo of the two from back when he was younger than he is and as cute as always. The photo sees Tim Tim being carried in mommy Kareena Kapoor's arms while he looks at the paps, probably wondering who they are, but still looks cutest.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's photo with Taimur Ali Khan here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan or Taimur Ali Khan, the pap photos have always been a source of their amazing photos and we cannot seem to get enough of it. None the less, thanks to Bebo for making her Instagram debut, we do get enough of his photos from time to time and of course, Saif and hers as well.\

