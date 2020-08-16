Kareena Kapoor Khan has elaborate plans for husband Saif Ali Khan's 50th birthday celebrations; Find Out

On Saturday night, Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Amrita Arora with her husband were spotted at their residence as they rang in Saif Ali Khan's birthday.

is celebrating the Big 50 and celebrations have already started. As per reports, Kareena has special plans to mark her hubby's birthday. The family was initially supposed to have a grand celebration at Pataudi Palace but the COVID 19 pandemic wreaked havoc.

"Initially, they had an elaborate plan for Saif's 50th birthday, which included a grand celebration at the Pataudi Palace. Though a party is in order later, the family plans to cut through the grimness in the air with one too many cakes," a source told Mid-Day. However, to make the day extra special, Saif's kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim are likely to be dropping in. Kareena has planned an elaborate blowout.

"Besides Sara and Ibrahim, Saif will be joined by sister Soha, Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya. Kareena has curated an elaborate blowout with his favourite dishes," the source revealed to the portal. It will be a homely and intimate gathering.

Recently, Kareena and Saif announced that their family is all set to get bigger. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support," their statement read. Bebo is already in her first trimester and little Taimur is all set to get a sibling.

