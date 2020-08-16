Kareena Kapoor Khan has elaborate plans for husband Saif Ali Khan's 50th birthday celebrations; Find Out
Saif Ali Khan is celebrating the Big 50 and celebrations have already started. On Saturday night, Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Amrita Arora with her husband were spotted at their residence. The group rang in Saif's birthday and the party went on well after 1 AM. As per reports, Kareena has special plans to mark her hubby's birthday. The family was initially supposed to have a grand celebration at Pataudi Palace but the COVID 19 pandemic wreaked havoc.
"Initially, they had an elaborate plan for Saif's 50th birthday, which included a grand celebration at the Pataudi Palace. Though a party is in order later, the family plans to cut through the grimness in the air with one too many cakes," a source told Mid-Day. However, to make the day extra special, Saif's kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim are likely to be dropping in. Kareena has planned an elaborate blowout.
"Besides Sara and Ibrahim, Saif will be joined by sister Soha, Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya. Kareena has curated an elaborate blowout with his favourite dishes," the source revealed to the portal. It will be a homely and intimate gathering.
Recently, Kareena and Saif announced that their family is all set to get bigger. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support," their statement read. Bebo is already in her first trimester and little Taimur is all set to get a sibling.
Anonymous 25 minutes ago
Bebo is the most beautiful person in the world, dont forget she is a blue blooded Kapoor and Raj Kapoors granddaughter and Tim Tim our sweet Rosogiullas mom and she has carried herself.. very dignifiedly though out the whole Bollywood Career..Dont you disrespect a pregnant woman.. She is Bollywoods Chamnak Challo, Marjani Marjai, Bhage re Mann, Zbi dumi, Yeh mera dil, Heroine and so many more and counting... so who ever you are you disgusting fellow, you have an ugly mouth, she is a diva par excellence, Happy 50 th bday Tim Tim';s dad , Bbeos better hallf, Pataudi's son, Sharmila Tagores son ..a fab actor...Innayas Uncle...and so mcuh more...and may you be blessed today on your bday and alwaysand always
Anonymous 29 minutes ago
Dont care for this family. Go away all of you!
Anonymous 1 hour ago
She has decided to keep her ugly mouth shut for his birthday. That's her present to him!