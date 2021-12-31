Kareena Kapoor Khan has an EPIC reaction as sister Karisma Kapoor exudes ‘bawse lady’ vibes in blue suit

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the most popular sibling duo in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Although Karisma has been away from the silver screen for several years now, she is not away from the limelight in any manner. One of the most loved actresses of the nineties, Karisma still keeps fans engaged with her frequent social media posts. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Karisma took to her Instagram space yet again and shared a couple of fabulous pictures. Kareena’s reaction is unmissable!

Some time back, Karisma took to the photo and video sharing site and posted a couple of pictures, where she can be seen slaying in a blue pant suit. Karisma can be seen wearing a blue round-neck tee-shirt, which she combined with a pair of trousers in the same hue. The Raja Hindustani actress is also seen layering her tee-shirt with a blue coat. Karisma kept her hair open, and styled them in soft waves. She opted for a soft-glam makeup look. The actress looked absolutely gorgeous as she struck some poses while playing with her hair for the camera.

Sharing these pictures, Karisma captioned the post, “Flippin it”.

Take a look:

As soon as she shared the pictures, fans and followers flooded it with likes and comments. Amid many others, Kareena’s reaction stood out the most, as she wrote, “Uffffffffff (heart eye emojis) too hotttt bro (heart emoji)”.

Take a look:

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with hubby Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur were papped as they arrived at Karisma Kapoor’s house party.

