Kareena Kapoor Khan on having kids: I love being a mom and acting, I didn’t want to give up on anything

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan embraced motherhood once again in the month of February 2021. Not only that, but she has also turned author recently as she launched her debut book namely, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible. Kareena’s ultimate manual for moms-to-be is centered around both her pregnancy. It details all the barrage of emotions that the diva faced on her maternity journey. In the book, Kareena has articulated about the decision of having kids while keeping her acting profession in mind. The Laal Singh Chaddha star did not want to give up on either being a mom or her career.

She explained, “The truth is I love being a mom. And I love acting. And I didn’t want to give up on anything, even through my pregnancy. In fact after I got married, I did think hard about my decision to have a family. I thought people would see me differently. But Saif told me I could do it all. He and I have worked hard to build a strong foundation for our relationship, and I truly believe my kids will always have that to stand on. And, hopefully, Jeh will be as confident as Taimur, because of his parents."

Another excerpt from her book also includes the advice that her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore gave her. She noted, “Her advice was to do whatever I wanted but with confidence. She did some great work in the movies after her marriage and kids and was a real inspiration. My mother is also a strong role model for me, and she and my father both told me I must keep at it. So I thought what the heck! I plunged headlong into not one but two pregnancies and I now have these two tots in my life who make every day feel a little crazy, a little special, a little exhausting, and a little rewarding."

In the book, Kareena has also mentioned her struggle with breastfeeding during both her pregnancies. The star articulated, “Taimur was an abrupt Caesarean. I literally had no milk for over 14 days. I was completely dry." However, it wasn’t the same during Jeh’s birth as Kareena shared, "(During Jeh's birth), I had much better flow and did manage to nurse him. I'll admit it - breastfeeding him (and doing it exclusively for a few weeks) felt like an achievement!" On the professional front, Kareena will star alongside in Laal Singh Chaddha.

