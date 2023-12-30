Kareena Kapoor Khan heaps praises on Rani Mukerji, Tabu; feels they are doing better than the ‘younger lot’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a roll! The actress, who recently made her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s film Jaane Jaan, has some really exciting projects in the pipeline. In a recent interview, the 43-year-old actress heaped praise on Rani Mukerji and Tabu, and added that her generation of actors are working even harder than the younger actors. She also added that age shouldn’t matter, and that they are all here to entertain.

Kareena Kapoor Khan says Tabu, Rani Mukerji are among the finest actors

In a conversation with Forbes India, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about how the age factor doesn’t seem relevant anymore in the film industry, with actors like Rani Mukerji and Tabu stealing the show with their performances in recent films. Bebo replied that they are the ‘most talented actors’ we’ve had in the Indian film industry. “Rani is absolutely cinematic in every which way. Whatever role she plays, she just transforms on the screen. You cannot take your eyes off her,” said Kareena.

She further added that Tabu is one of the finest actors in the film industry. “For them, no one's thinking of age. They're entertaining the audience. We're here to entertain. How does age matter?” asked Kareena.

Kareena Kapoor feels actors of her generation are doing better than the ‘younger lot’

She further added, “All these actors are doing better than even, sorry, but even the younger lot. We're all raring to go.” She added that age is just a number, and it should not even be discussed. She then added that their male contemporaries aren’t being asked about their age, so why are the female actors being asked.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan worked with Rani Mukerji in the 2002 film Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Bebo will share screen space with Tabu in their upcoming film The Crew, which also stars Kriti Sanon.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming projects

Apart from The Crew, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Hansal Mehta’s crime thriller The Buckingham Murders. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s action film Singham Again, alongside Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar.

